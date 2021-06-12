Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.84 Million Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $43.15 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

