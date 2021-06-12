Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.99 Million Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.14% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 529,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

