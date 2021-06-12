Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.31 Million Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,510,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 128,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 95,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHVN opened at $105.02 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

