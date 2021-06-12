Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.57 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 145,407 shares valued at $1,483,649. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

