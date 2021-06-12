Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.60% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWCC. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWCC opened at $5.30 on Friday. Houston Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

