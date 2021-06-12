Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

