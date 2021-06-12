Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 2,243.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.