Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.88 Million in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,042,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.62 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.02.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.