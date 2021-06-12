Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $2.32 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after acquiring an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after buying an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,313,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after buying an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,143,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

