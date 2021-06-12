Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 229,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of DouYu International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 677.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.