Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Sutro Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STRO. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $13,590,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $7,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of STRO opened at $18.57 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.