Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,219 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Funko worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Funko by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Funko by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,335 shares of company stock worth $10,528,366 over the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

