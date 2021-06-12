Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,123 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 294.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after acquiring an additional 171,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,444,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of CHWY opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.96, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

