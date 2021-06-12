Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,850 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.33% of Information Services Group worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on III. Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $277.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

