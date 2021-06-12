Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 467 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $231.27 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

