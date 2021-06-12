Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,887,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 775,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after buying an additional 263,573 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,491,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,735 shares of company stock valued at $41,012,656. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

