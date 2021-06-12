Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 392.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Model N worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Model N by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Model N by 3,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Model N by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

