Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telefónica stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.