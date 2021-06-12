Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,360 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of LivePerson worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $344,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

