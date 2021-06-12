Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,105 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

