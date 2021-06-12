Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Affimed worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of AFMD opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.74. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

