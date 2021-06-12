Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

