Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $50,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4,017.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000.

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $101.38 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $108.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

