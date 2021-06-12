DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.08

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.46. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 36,503 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.49 million and a PE ratio of -16.21.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

