Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,954. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

