district0x (DNT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, district0x has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. district0x has a market cap of $86.46 million and $4.76 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00786148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.32 or 0.08286264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00086332 BTC.

About district0x

DNT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

