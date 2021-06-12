Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.55 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$309.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIV shares. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

