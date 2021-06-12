DMM: Governance Price Hits $0.0563 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00791119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.33 or 0.08290431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00086212 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

