Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Update

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the May 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DNHBY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,128. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

