Doctors Coin Market Cap Hits $169.86 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $169.86 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

