DomRaider (DRT) Price Tops $0.0033

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, DomRaider has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $513.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00795282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.16 or 0.08290833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086698 BTC.

About DomRaider

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.