Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $756.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $718.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $617.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.89 on Friday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

