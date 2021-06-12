Donut 24-Hour Volume Reaches $100,037.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Donut has a market cap of $996,164.00 and approximately $100,037.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Donut has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058654 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00170472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.01140190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.70 or 1.00047714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

