DopeCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,776.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $333,714.42 and approximately $15,776.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00456465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

