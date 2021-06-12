Dora Factory Reaches Market Cap of $11.57 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 27% against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $3.06 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $7.41 or 0.00020724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00797357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.34 or 0.08277341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086811 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

