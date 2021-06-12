Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.85

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $14.82. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 289,621 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $1,916,390. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.