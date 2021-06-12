Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.