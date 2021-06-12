DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several research firms recently commented on DOYU. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $8.02 on Friday. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

