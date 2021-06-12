DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,723,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.46% of DouYu International worth $49,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOYU. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

DOYU stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

