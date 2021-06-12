Dovu Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00784657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.81 or 0.08268469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00086367 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

