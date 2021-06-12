DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,977 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises 3.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of DraftKings worth $46,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,674,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472,070. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

