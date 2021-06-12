DragonVein Price Hits $0.0402 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and $1.63 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,562.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $580.34 or 0.01631875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00456238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00057326 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004656 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

