Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

TSE:DRM opened at C$25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.76. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$17.02 and a 52 week high of C$26.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited will post 1.4400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DRM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

