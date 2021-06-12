DREP Market Capitalization Reaches $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021917 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00796230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.43 or 0.08350018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00044579 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

