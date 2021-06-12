Drep [new] Market Capitalization Reaches $21.99 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $21.99 million and $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.00791118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.12 or 0.08306304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086232 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

