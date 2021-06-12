DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 445.30 ($5.82) on Thursday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446.90 ($5.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

