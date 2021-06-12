DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the May 13th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $122.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

