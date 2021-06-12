DubaiCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040310 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007638 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

