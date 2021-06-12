Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.01159517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.97 or 0.99766087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

