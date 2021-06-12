Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,064,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 286,246 shares during the last quarter. Ratos AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $103,770,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 857,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

